ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD slips lower still

Forex news for Asia trading for Wednesday 30 December 2020

In another holiday-mode thin liquidity session the USD lost further ground with gains for major FX across the board. AUD, EUR, GBP, NZD, yen ... all gaining. CAD and CHF too, but trailing the field. Gold joined in, back to its overnight (US time) high circa $1885. Bitcoin is back above USD28,000.

There was no news and no data relevant to the majors. Chinese authorities did announce they have revised the GDP growth rate for 2019 to 6.0% y/y from 6.1% previously. All the better to set up a beat for 2020?