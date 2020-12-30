ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD slips lower still
Forex news for Asia trading for Wednesday 30 December 2020
- US Congressman (elect) dies from COVID-19
- Japan earthquake magnitude 5.0 felt in Tokyo
- PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.5325 (vs. yesterday at 6.5451)
- FX option expiries for Wednesday December 30 at the 10am NY cut
- US stimulus payments to individuals to arrive as early as Tuesday evening (direct deposits)
- Trade ideas thread - Wednesday 30 December 2020
In another holiday-mode thin liquidity session the USD lost further ground with gains for major FX across the board. AUD, EUR, GBP, NZD, yen ... all gaining. CAD and CHF too, but trailing the field. Gold joined in, back to its overnight (US time) high circa $1885. Bitcoin is back above USD28,000.
There was no news and no data relevant to the majors. Chinese authorities did announce they have revised the GDP growth rate for 2019 to 6.0% y/y from 6.1% previously. All the better to set up a beat for 2020?