ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Eyes on Trump's health, apparent improvement boosts sentiment

Forex news for Asia trading for Monday 5 October 2020

Weekend

Weekend and early Monday Asia was dominated by updates (and spin) on the progress of Trump's coronavirus treatment. The latest was Trump posting a Twitter video of himself appearing much improved and then a little later making a masked appearance outside the hospital in an SUV as part of a motorcade, from which he waved. Trump's vehicle made a lap of the block before he returned to his hospital suite. This was about 30 minutes before Sunday evening trade commenced on Globex, which may (or may not) be a coincidence; equity index futures traded stronger. Since the lap there has been nothing further.





Apart from Trump's apparent improvement, COVID-19 related news otherwise was net not very positive with further lockdown moves mooted for France, Ireland, NY and perhaps the UK.

As Asia trade became more active some of the less fearful sentiment seeped into forex rates, with EUR, AUD and NZD all gaining. Yen and CHF diverged, with yen losing out due to the sentiment improvement but also due to news that NEC was on the bid for Swiss software company Avaloq. Yen weakened and CHF strengthened.

Floating by barely noticed during the session was the Australian private inflation data. This is produced monthly and fills in the blanks left by official CPI data in Australia only once a quarter. The trimmed mean shown in today's result was a miserly 0.1% y/y. This compares to the current RBA forecast of 1% and while there is basically a consensus on no policy move from the RBA at their meeting on Tuesday a number like this will surely raise eyebrows at the Bank and increases the likelihood of a move in November or December.

As I post currencies are near their highs for the session against the USD. US equity indexes are near their highs for the day also.