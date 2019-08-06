ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Turnaround Tuesday commences in Asia

Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 6 August 2019

The focus was firmly on China, both yuan moves and relations with the US.

The session kicked off with the US Treasury coming out with the announcement to label China a currency manipulator. China had been making efforts to prop up the yuan and stop it falling too hard but as soon as the PBOC stopped intervening to stem its fall and allowed the market to take it lower, US President Trump stepped up his attack. US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin obliged and the statement was issued.

Markets continued their moves selling risk and buying havens, yen a big beneficiary. USD/JPY fell toward (but not through) 105.50. AUD lost ground towards (and again, not through) 0.6750. EUR gained. NZD managed to gain ground also, helped by a huge beat on employment data, the unemployment rate measured at 3.9% against 4.3% expected.

As we approached the time for the daily PBOC onshore yuan refernce rate setting news hit that the Bank was to sell offshore yuan bills in Hong Kong next week. The long story short on the implications of this is it will tend to support the yuan. Which runs counter to the story of the PBOC allowing the currency to weaken without restraint. The support for the yuan was further confirmed at the mid-rate setting. Despite USD/CNY being set at its highest since 2008 it was not as high (ie as weak for CNY) as was widely expected. Moves reversed, with gains for equities and the AUD and losses for the yen.

USD/JPY moved as high as to above 106.30 while AUD/USD was spurred along by a big beat on the trade surplus to highs circa 0.6790 (ps. Check out the trade surplus post, there was a sharp slump in imports so the data is not all good news).

We now await the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision, which will be followed on Wednesday Asia time by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand .