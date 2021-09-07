ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD dips a little in Asia
Forex news for Asia trading on Tuesday 7 September 2021
Major forex rate moves were confined to very small ranges but it was the USD drifting towards the bottom end of those ranges pretty much across the board. USD/JPY is down around 15 points on the session with the data releases having little initial impact and nothing much substantive on the way of news. A 15 point drop for USD/JPY is not substantive either.
EUR, AUD, GBP, NZD, CAD and CHF are all a touch higher against the dollar also.
Of note from New Zealand today, its benchmark 10-year government bond yield hit its highest level in over 2 two years, markets are very much focused on an Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate hike at its next meeting, October 6.
Still to come today from Asia, the RBA policy announcement and Governor Lowe's accompanying statement.
Regional equities:
Japan's Nikkei +1.8%
China's Shanghai Composite +0.7%
Hong Kong's Hang Seng +0.6%
BTC ticked a little higher during the session here: