ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Quiet mixed bag for currencies

Forex news for Asia trading on Wednesday 9 June 2021

Its been a day of small ranges across major forex pairs with a mi=xed performance against the dollar. EUR/USD is a few point higher, as is cable while there is little change for AUD and NZD during the session so far. USD/JPY is a few tics lower.

Bitcoin once again had some movement, trading as high as just under $34K before dropping back under $33K. El Salvador is pressing ahead with plans to enable its use in transactions.

On the news front, Infrastructure talks in the US were said to have hit a stalemate and halted. Talks nevertheless did continue and will do so still while Biden is attending the G7.

UK Chancellor Sunak is pressing for an exemption from the G7 global minimum tax for City of London finance firms.

The data focus was on Chinese inflation for May, with CPI at 1.3% (from 1.6% in April) and PPI its highest since 2008 at 9.0%. While Chinese consumer inflation thus appears well in control the high PPI will be exported further into global inflation pressures.

