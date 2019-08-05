ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Yen, up risk down in Asia

Forex news for Asia trading Monday 5 August 2019



The reverberations of US President Trump hiking tariffs on China goods continued in Asia to open the week here. Weekend reports (unconfirmed) that China is considering abandoning trade talks altogether did not help with sentiment.

The yuan weakened early, trade in the offshore yuan took USD/CNH to its highest since the start of 2017. Once the PBOC set its onshore yuan mid-rate for the session above 6.9, and at its highest for the year, there was further yuan weakening. The offshore traded well above 7.00, piercing 7.11 at one stage. This is a huge move.





It was accompanied by swings in major forex, most notably in a sharp drop for USD/JPY towards 105.80 after opening the week circa 106.60. AUD/USD had highs above 0.6800 before dropping to lows around 0.6750. It has managed to bounce back to circa 0.6780 as I update.

Equities also felt the pain, regional exchanges here all lower and overnight index trade on Globex heavy also. US yields fell again.

Further on the trade war front, reports circulated that Chinese authorities had asked State buyers to halt purchases of US agriculture products. I haven't seen confirmation of this. The news hit at the tail end of the moves and had little further impact. Watch for any more on this. If this happens you can nail the lid on the trade talks coffin shut.

Hong Kong is seeing its 9th consecutive day of declines for the Hang Seng, the weakness exacerbated by local protests. The run of losses is its worst in more than 20 years.

NZD/USD had a decent fall also but has since fully recovered. Again, not a lot of fresh news for it either. USD/CAD edged a little lower early but has rallied to highs above 1.3240.

Gold had a good session, as did BTC.

