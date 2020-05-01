ForexLive European FX news wrap: Softer risk mood amid light trading

Forex news from the European trading session - 1 May 2020

Headlines:

Markets:

JPY leads, AUD lags on the day

UK FTSE -1.9%; E-minis -2.1%

US 10-year yields down 3.2 bps to 0.607%

Gold down 0.3% to $1,682.15

WTI down 1.0% to $18.66

Bitcoin up 1.8% to $8,983







It was a quiet session for the most part, with most parts of Europe seeing a long weekend in observance of Labour Day today.



Amid lighter trading conditions, the market adopted a more risk-off tone with the aussie, kiwi and loonie weakening across the board. Meanwhile, the yen recouped losses from wild moves yesterday as a result of month-end fixing flows.



AUD/USD saw earlier losses extend to over 1% from 0.6480 to 0.6438 during the session while USD/JPY eased lower from 107.10 to 106.74 under its 100-hour moving average.



The pound also kept weaker after the surge higher yesterday, with cable keeping at lower levels around 1.2530-50 for the most part.



On the other hand, the euro was firmer though as the single currency worked its way from 1.0960 to 1.0990 against the dollar before settling just under there now.



Elsewhere, US futures are still down by a little over 2% as we look towards North American trading. That owes much to softer news from Apple and Amazon, with Trump adding to US-China tensions over the coronavirus also not helping.



