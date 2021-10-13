ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar softer awaiting US CPI, FOMC minutes

Forex news from the European trading session - 13 October 2021

Headlines:

Markets:

CHF leads, USD lags on the day

European equities mixed; S&P 500 futures up 0.2%

US 10-year yields down 1.2 bps to 1.568%

Gold up 0.8% to $1,773.61

WTI down 0.9% to $79.92

Bitcoin down 0.2% to $55,216





It was a quiet session for the most part as the market drifts around a little, with FX and bonds keeping with a bit of a similar mood from yesterday.



Treasury yields are looking rather tepid after the dip yesterday, seeing the dollar lightly pressured as a result but nothing too overwhelming.



USD/JPY is little changed though, sticking around 113.50-60 throughout after recovering from an early drop to 113.35 in Asia Pacific trading.



EUR/USD is up 0.3% to 1.1560 while GBP/USD is also holding gains above 1.3600 around 1.3620-30 during the session. Meanwhile, USD/CAD is keeping at the lows for the day around 1.2435 as sellers eye the July low @ 1.2422 even as oil prices retreat.



The overall risk mood is looking slightly better as compared to the tepid tones earlier with US futures mildly higher now but all eyes will be on US inflation data and the FOMC minutes release later in the day to provide firmer direction.



