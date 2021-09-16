Forexlive forex news wrap: Retail sales, Philly Fed surprise to the upside

Forex news for North American trading on September 16, 2021

In the US session, the economic data surprised to the upside with retail sales coming in at 0.7% vs expectations of -0.8%. The ex-orders came in at +1.8% versus -0.1% expected. The control group was much stronger at 2.5% versus -0.1% estimate. Yes there were some revisions lower from the prior month, but overall the data was stronger than expectations.

At the same time, the Philadelphia manufacturing index for September came in better than expected 30.7 versus 18.8. Coupled with the better than expected Empire manufacturing yesterday suggests a pickup in activity. Of course supply constraints and other post Covid headwinds remain an issue. The Christmas season should be interesting with warnings of supply issues, and the threat of higher prices. There are still a lot of uncertainties in the economy and with that central bank policy. The FOMC will announce their interest rate decision next Wednesday.



The better data sent the dollar higher today along with interest rates. The US dollar is ending the session as the strongest of the major currencies with the largest gain verse the CHF at 0.79%. All the other major currencies rose by a minimum of 0.33% to 0.57%







In the US debt market today, the yields across the maturity spectrum are all higher with the yield curve steepening. The two – 10 year spread is trading near 112 basis points versus 109 basis points near the close of trading yesterday.







The US stock market had what has become its standard type of day. Dow and the S&P opened higher with the NASDAQ down modestly. However sellers entered within the first hour and started to push the indices to the downside.



At the session lows, the Dow Jones was down -0.79%. The S&P index was down -0.84% and the NASDAQ index was down -0.75%. However at the close the major indices had recovered most of the declines with the NASDAQ index closing higher on the day.

The final numbers are showing:



Dow industrial average down -63.07 points or -0.18% at 34751.32. At the low the index was down -274.28 points



The S&P index is closing down -7.33 points or -0.16% at 4473.37. At its session low the index was down -37.68 points



The NASDAQ index rose 20.4 points or 0.13% at 15181.90. At its low the index fell -114.4 points or -0.75%.

The Russell 2000 index up small-cap stocks fell a modest -1.54 points or -0.07% at 2232.91.



In some of the other markets:



Spot gold tumbled $-40.57 or -2.26% to $1753.43



Spot silver the is trading down $0.90 or -3.8% at $22.92

WTI crude oil futures are trading near unchanged at $72.60 after falling two as low as $71.53 intraday



the price of bitcoin is down $673 at $47,477

A look at some of the major currency pairs from a technical perspective shows:

