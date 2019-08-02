ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Non-farm payrolls match estimates
Forex news for North American trade on August 3, 2019:
- US July non-farm payrolls +164K vs +165K expected
- PBOC says it will lower RRR at an appropriate time
- U Mich July final consumer sentiment 98.4 vs 98.5 expected
- US June factory orders +0.6% vs +0.7% expected
- ISM New York business conditions fall to three-year low
- Dallas Fed trimmed mean June PCE price index +2.4% vs 1.8% prior
- Fed's George says data and outlook didn't warrant rate cut
- Fed's Rosengren says he doesn't see a clear and compelling case to ease
- Canada June international merchandise trade balance +$0.14 bn vs -$0.30 bn expected
- US June trade balance -$55.2 billion vs -$54.6 billion expected
- CFTC Commitments of Traders: Pound shorts most extreme since 2017
- China UN envoy says if US wants to fight on trade "we will fight"
- Baker Hughes US oil rig count 770 vs 776 prior
- China said to turn to Brazil for soybeans amid Trump tariffs - report
- Global Times editor: Beijing was disappointed with US flip-flop. There could be countermeasures
Markets:
- Gold down $4 to $1441
- WTI crude oil up $1.29 to $55.23
- US 10-year yields down 5 bps to 1.84%
- S&P 500 down 21 points to 2932
- CHF leads, NZD lags
