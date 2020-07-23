Forexlive America FX news wrap: Risk off flows send AUD, NZD, stocks and yields lower

Forex news for NY trading on July 23, 2020

In other markets:

Spot gold is trading up $13.23 or 0.71% at $1884.61. The high nearly got to the $1900 level reaching $1898.34. The low extended to $1863.80. Spot silver prices meanwhile fell $0.50 or -2.17% to $22.49. It's high price reached $23.27 while the low extended to $22.26. Recall yesterday silver was up over 7% on the day.

WTI crude oil futures fell $0.85 or -2.03% to $41.05. The high price reached $42.36 while the low extended to $40.83. Yesterday there was a surprise build and inventories. The concerns about a slowing economy helped to push the price back down today.

The day today was characterized as a risk off trading day in the forex market the flow funds were into the CHF and JPY. On the downside riskier currencies like the AUD and NZD were sold. The US dollar was mixed today with most of the gains vs. AUD and NZD and declines vs the CHF, JPY and EUR.











The coronavirus statistics today saw high levels of cases. The reported deaths also remained above the 1000 level.





With regard to the relief package, the GOP is saying that they will unveil the relief package early next week. The details are still sketchy with the emergency unemployment benefits a wild card. However, the president has backed off is payroll tax reduction idea after even members of his own party balked at the idea. Regarding the emergency unemployment benefits, recall from yesterday they floated the idea of the emergency benefits plunging to $100 per week vs. the current $600. Today they spoke of workers getting 70% of their salaries. A question that may be asked is how do you determine the salary of someone who makes most of their income from tips and not salary? Most of those types of workers (i.e. restaurant employees) are bucketed in that group.







In the US debt market today, traders poured money into the longer end, flattening the yield curve in the process. A look at the yield curve shows:

2 year 0.151%, +0.2 basis points



5 year 0.2675%, -0.6 basis points



10 year 0.577%, -2.0 basis points



30 year 1.231%, -6.1 basis points







Looking at some of the currency pairs:

