Forexlive America's FX news wrap:

Forex news for North American trading on February 24, 2021

For the 2nd day in a row, the Fed Chair gave testimony on Capitol Hill for 2-3 hours, and also for the 2nd day in a row, he said that inflation was likely to remain low (with some transitory increases) and that the Fed's focus on moving more toward full employment. The pandemic is a risk but if the trends continue, the US should see strong growth in the 2nd half and lower unemployment as well as pandemic businesses start to reopen and returned to normal activity.

The US stocks - for the 2nd consecutive day - opened lower on fears of inflation. Bond yields were higher and moved even higher in early NY trading (the 10 and 30 year reached new cycle highs at 1.4337% and 2.291% respectively). That sent the Nasdaq down as much as -1.33%, and the S&P down -0.51%. However just like yesterday, the low for the day was reached in the 1st hour of trading and recovered as chair Powell's testimony continued. The indices are closing at or near session highs for the day with the Dow industrial average closing at an all-time record high.





For the S&P index, it moved back above its 100 hour moving average at 3901.04 and 50 hour moving average at 3906.84. Yesterday the index traded above and below its 200 hour moving average but closed above that moving average level (closing at 3925.43). Staying above those levels keeps bias to the upside for that index.



For the NASDAQ index, however, it remains below its 200 hour moving average at 13609.635. The high price for the day reached 13607.36. Both the 50 hour and 100 hour moving average or even higher at 13764 and 13836 respectively.



The Dow industrial average is the strongest of the major indices on a relative basis most recently. It traded to new all time highs at 32009.64, and closed just below that level at 31962.13.



So the stock complex is mixed as investors put the flow funds into the recovery, industrial stocks and exit the tech, high flying ones.



As the Powell testimony continued, yields also started to drift more to the downside. Although the 10 and 30 year are looking to end the day higher by 4 to 6 basis points, they were much higher. Below is a snapshot of the changes in ranges for the treasury yield curve points.



In the forex market, the commodity currencies were the strongest led by the NZD. The CAD and AUD were also solidly higher with declines only against the NZD.

The NZD got a boost into the close after the NZ finance minister said that the RBNZ was now required to consider housing in policy decisions.

The JPY was the weakest as it saw JPY pairs move to the upside on the traditional "risk on" flows (into the commodity currencies and out of the relative safety of the JPY, CHF and USD. The USD did initially move higher into the stock market open and Powell testimony, but reversed lower into the close. Nevertheless, it still maintained gains vs the JPY and CHF, but fell by 1.04% vs the NZD and 0.75% vs the AUD and CAD.









