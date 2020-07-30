ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: US GDP falls at a record pace
Forex news for North American trade on July 30, 2020:
- US Q2 advance GDP -32.9% vs -34.5% expected
- US initial jobless claims 1434K vs. 1445K estimate
- Germany July preliminary CPI -0.1% vs +0.1% y/y expected
- Senators Romney, Collins and McSally introduce jobless aid extension bill
- Trump floats the idea of delaying the US election
- McConnell says US election date is set in stone
- Arizona reports 2525 new virus cases vs 2339 yesterday, deaths hit record
- Italy reports most coronavirus cases since June 5
- Tropical storm Isaias nears the Dominican Republic
- Florida posts another record day of virus deaths but new cases steady
- Herman Cain dies of coronavirus at 74
Markets:
- Gold down $16 to $1954
- WTI crude down $1.14 to $40.14
- US 10-year yields down 3.6 bps to 0.538%
- US 5-year yields hit record low of 0.2248%
It was a huge day for Wall street earnings and early returns are positive for the tech giants aside from Google. But it was a lively day in all markets today.
The dollar is going out on the lows against the euro, yen, pound and kiwi. Most of those are of the longer-term variety as well.