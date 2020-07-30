ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: US GDP falls at a record pace

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Forex news for North American trade on July 30, 2020:

Markets:
  • Gold down $16 to $1954
  • WTI crude down $1.14 to $40.14
  • US 10-year yields down 3.6 bps to 0.538%
  • US 5-year yields hit record low of 0.2248%
It was a huge day for Wall street earnings and early returns are positive for the tech giants aside from Google. But it was a lively day in all markets today.

The dollar is going out on the lows against the euro, yen, pound and kiwi. Most of those are of the longer-term variety as well.  

forex news wrap
