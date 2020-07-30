ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: US GDP falls at a record pace

Markets:

Gold down $16 to $1954

WTI crude down $1.14 to $40.14

US 10-year yields down 3.6 bps to 0.538%

US 5-year yields hit record low of 0.2248%

It was a huge day for Wall street earnings and early returns are positive for the tech giants aside from Google. But it was a lively day in all markets today.





The dollar is going out on the lows against the euro, yen, pound and kiwi. Most of those are of the longer-term variety as well.









