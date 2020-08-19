ForexTB gains new award for 2020

ForexTB has recently made a huge presence in the financial scene to be the broker of choice.

Not surprisingly, they have been granted the title of 'Fastest Growing CFD Broker in Europe, 2020', awarded by Global Brands Magazine to highlight their growing success.

Why is this such a prestigious award?

Apart from the obvious awards such as 'Best Trading Platform', 'Best Broker' etc., this certain award highlights the fact that although established for 5 years, ForexTB has taken the time to develop and excel the services offered to clients, thus earning the award 'Fastest Growing CFD Broker in Europe' for the year 2020.

Regulated by CySEC and putting education at the forefront of their foundations, ForexTB offers clients refined online resources attuned to the needs of the modern-day investor. This award is definitely well deserved and the first of many more to come.

