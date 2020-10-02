Fox News: Trump to empower Pence in event symptoms worsen

Fox says National Security is top priority





Putting on a conspiracy hat....





What if Trump officials saw the debate as being a huge negative. So why not go rouge, test positive for Covid, hide for a week or so. Make VP Pence play President. Get better after a week as a result of some therapeutics. Debate Biden saying Covid is overblown and a hoax. Pence ran the country while Harris could never do what he did. Trump snatches victory from the jaws of defeat.







There is a report that Pres. Trump plans to tap Pence for duties if symptoms worsen. This according to Fox. They also say that "officials tell Fox, national security is top priority"