Fox News: Trump to empower Pence in event symptoms worsen
Fox says National Security is top priorityThere is a report that Pres. Trump plans to tap Pence for duties if symptoms worsen. This according to Fox. They also say that "officials tell Fox, national security is top priority"
Putting on a conspiracy hat....
What if Trump officials saw the debate as being a huge negative. So why not go rouge, test positive for Covid, hide for a week or so. Make VP Pence play President. Get better after a week as a result of some therapeutics. Debate Biden saying Covid is overblown and a hoax. Pence ran the country while Harris could never do what he did. Trump snatches victory from the jaws of defeat.
I know it may be far fetched, but....