France confirms fourth case of coronavirus (and a worrisome chart)

Risk of imported cases





I find models about the transmission of the virus fascinating. You can take typical Chinese travel patterns and estimate where the virus should be prevalent.







Thailand is an enormously popular Chinese tourist destination and there are 8 confirmed cases there, more than anywhere else. That's a good sign that Thailand is doing proper screening, monitoring and treatment.





What's more worrisome is places where it should be showing up, but isn't. Looking at this chart, Indonesia and the Philippines are prime spots where there should be cases, but aren't.





The Jakarta Post is raising the alarm.