France March business confidence 95 vs 97 expected
A record drop for French business confidence in March
- Prior 105
- Manufacturing confidence 98 vs 93 expected
- Prior 102; revised to 101
- Services confidence 92
- Prior 107; revised to 106
The release here was initially scheduled for 0745 GMT but has been released early. The headline isn't pretty as we see the sharpest fall on record as business confidence falls to its lowest level since March 2015.
This just continues to highlight the severity of the virus outbreak and lockdown measures weighing on the French and global economy.