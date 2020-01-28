German BDI industry association says 'impossible' for EU-UK trade deal by end of the year

Says UK decision to rule out extension of transition period is a 'grave mistake'





The risk of a disorderly Brexit will remain even after the UK leaves this week

No reason to sound the all-clear now since transition period only lasts up to a year

"It is impossible to complete such a project by the end of the year"

Urges EU27 to remain united and strong in negotiations

Yada, yada. The usual stuff coming from the EU camp with regards to the future trade relationship negotiations, which is set to begin next week - or so they say.





But as mentioned yesterday, it is going to be a tough one as the UK strives for a Canada-style agreement (line down the middle) but it will be pushed and pulled apart by their need for ease of access to markets and the EU's call for a level playing field.



