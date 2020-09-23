German cabinet reportedly approves 2021 draft budget, new debt of €96.2 billion

Reuters reports, citing an unnamed official

The €96.2 billion in new debt - to be used to finance measures in tackling the virus crisis - would be the second-highest since the end of WWII and comes after the government already took on a record borrowing of roughly €218 billion this year.





The latest fiscal plan here would require Germany to suspend its 'debt brake' once again, which has been a debatable topic over the last month or so as seen here





If anything else, this is a positive in terms of securing the recovery over the next year although certain lawmakers may not be too happy about not keeping a balanced budget.