German economy ministry says that economic low point has passed

Reaffirms that Germany's recovery process is just beginning





Industrial production has passed its lowest point

Increase in received orders indicates output will pick up in the coming months

But risks exist particularly in very slack demand from outside the euro area

There will be GDP growth from Q3 onwards

A positive takeaway from the comments here is that underlying demand within the region is picking up. However, with global trade still largely subdued and that will be a particular concern in terms of aiding the speed of the economic recovery.





Perhaps the end of Q3 and/or Q4 will be more telling in terms of whether or not the world has moved on from the virus crisis in a more meaningful way.



