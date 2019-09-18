German Finance Minister says no deal Brexit would not be good
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz speaking with media
Warned London has not yet come up with substantial proposals to avert a no-deal exit
- A disorderly exit of the British would not be good. The biggest damage would be to the British themselves
- But we should be under no illusion - it would affect Germany too.
- New tariffs and additional tariff controls could lead to delays in trade
--
October 31 is the date. UK parliament requires BJ to request an extension if its no deal, but will he?