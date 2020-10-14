German health minister says coronavirus vaccination will not be made compulsory

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by German health minister, Jens Spahn


  • Minimum vaccination rate should be around 55% to 65%
Of course, this will first depend on a vaccine breakthrough but it also stirs a bit of an interesting discussion about what may happen when the time comes.

I reckon two main issues if and when a vaccine is developed is how accessible it will be, and how much of the population is still going to be skeptical about it.

However, if the future sees a situation where countries are only going to allow entry to travelers who have been vaccinated, I reckon that will encourage a lot of the general population to get one even if it is not made compulsory.

But this is a discussion for another day and another time. It's all conjecture at this stage.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose