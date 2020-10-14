German health minister says coronavirus vaccination will not be made compulsory

Comments by German health minister, Jens Spahn





Minimum vaccination rate should be around 55% to 65% Of course, this will first depend on a vaccine breakthrough but it also stirs a bit of an interesting discussion about what may happen when the time comes.

I reckon two main issues if and when a vaccine is developed is how accessible it will be, and how much of the population is still going to be skeptical about it.





However, if the future sees a situation where countries are only going to allow entry to travelers who have been vaccinated, I reckon that will encourage a lot of the general population to get one even if it is not made compulsory.





But this is a discussion for another day and another time. It's all conjecture at this stage.