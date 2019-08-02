Germany 10-year yields fall to fresh record low as bond rally extends to Europe
Trump's latest tariffs announcement is fueling the bond rally further
10-year bund yields have now fallen to a fresh low of -0.478% and looks inevitable to hit -0.50% as things continue down this path. At times, it's crazy to imagine we're living in such a world of negative yielding assets but it is what it is now.
These are desperate times, especially for investors.
If you look at the German sovereign yield curve, it's only a matter of time before it entirely flips into negative territory at this point: