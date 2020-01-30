Germany January preliminary CPI -0.6% vs -0.6% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 30 January 2020





Prior +0.5%

CPI +1.7% vs +1.7% y/y expected

Prior +1.5%

HICP -0.8% vs -0.7% m/m expected

Prior +0.6%

HICP +1.6% vs +1.7% y/y expected

Prior +1.5%

Very much in-line with expectations set out by the state readings earlier, whereby we see the annual headline inflation tick higher.





But as mentioned earlier, don't be too jumpy about German inflation moving closer back to the 2% level because the Saxony report showed that the core reading actually fell - not a good sign for policymakers if the euro area reading shows something similar tomorrow.



