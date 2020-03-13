Germany February wholesale price index -0.9% vs +1.0% m/m prior

Latest data released by Destatis - 13 March 2020





Prior +1.0%

Wholesale price index -0.9% y/y

Prior +0.3%

Slight delay in the release by the source. The index measures the value of sales made by wholesalers in Germany, it provides an indicator of consumption and retail pattern.





Not a good month for consumption activity and this also is likely to be not as affected by the virus outbreak just yet, since it only hit Europe towards the end of February.





March data will be key to revealing the economic fallout in the euro area as a result of the virus outbreak so keep an eye out for that over the next few weeks/months.



