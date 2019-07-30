Germany July preliminary CPI +0.5% vs +0.3% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 30 July 2019


  • Prior +0.3%
  • CPI +1.7% vs +1.5% y/y expected
  • Prior +1.6%
  • HICP +0.4% vs +0.3% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.3%
  • HICP +1.1% vs +1.2% y/y expected
  • Prior +1.5%
ForexLive
Slight delay in the release by the source. A surprising beat in terms of the annual headline reading considering the fact that the state readings were overall softer relative to June.

The only downside is that the EU-harmonised reading fell a little bit more than anticipated but overall inflationary pressures appear to be holding steady somewhat in Germany at least.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose