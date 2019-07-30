Germany July preliminary CPI +0.5% vs +0.3% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 30 July 2019





Prior +0.3%

CPI +1.7% vs +1.5% y/y expected

Prior +1.6%

HICP +0.4% vs +0.3% m/m expected

Prior +0.3%

HICP +1.1% vs +1.2% y/y expected

Prior +1.5%

Slight delay in the release by the source. A surprising beat in terms of the annual headline reading considering the fact that the state readings were overall softer relative to June.





The only downside is that the EU-harmonised reading fell a little bit more than anticipated but overall inflationary pressures appear to be holding steady somewhat in Germany at least.



