Latest data released by Destatis - 9 September 2021





Prior €13.6 billion

Exports +0.5% m/m

Prior +1.3%

Imports -3.8% m/m

Prior +0.6%





The German trade surplus widens as exports come in stronger in July relative to June but imports were seen lower from month-on-month. That said, exports were still 1.6% and imports 5.9% higher than levels seen back in February 2020 i.e. pre-pandemic.