Germany May factory orders -3.7% vs +0.9% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 6 July 2021


  • Prior -0.2%
  • Factory orders WDA +54.3% vs +59.4% y/y expected
  • Prior +78.9% 
That is back-to-back months of relatively weak industrial orders though there are some positives when looking the details. Domestic orders grew by 0.9% on the month while the drag largely came from a drop in foreign orders, declining by 6.7% in May.

Compared with February 2020, new orders in May were seen 6.2% higher so that is at least a good thing if you want to measure back to pre-pandemic levels. That said, real manufacturing turnover is just over 5% lower compared to what it was back then.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose