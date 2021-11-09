Germany November ZEW survey current conditions 12.5 vs 18.0 expected
Latest data released by ZEW - 9 November 2021
That's a notable drop in the headline reading as present economic conditions are weighed down by ongoing supply and capacity constraints. Rising inflation pressures and the latest virus trend isn't helping in that regard as well.
- Prior 21.6
- Outlook 31.7 vs 20.0 expected
- Prior 22.3
As for the improvement to the outlook, ZEW notes that market experts are more optimistic about things in the next six months - expecting growth to pick up again and inflation to fall in both Germany and across the Eurozone.