Germany November ZEW survey current conditions 12.5 vs 18.0 expected

Latest data released by ZEW - 9 November 2021





Prior 21.6

Outlook 31.7 vs 20.0 expected

Prior 22.3







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

As for the improvement to the outlook, ZEW notes that market experts are more optimistic about things in the next six months - expecting growth to pick up again and inflation to fall in both Germany and across the Eurozone.

That's a notable drop in the headline reading as present economic conditions are weighed down by ongoing supply and capacity constraints. Rising inflation pressures and the latest virus trend isn't helping in that regard as well.