Germany Q2 preliminary GDP +1.5% vs +2.0% q/q expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 30 July 2021


  • Prior -1.8%; revised to -2.1%
  • GDP (non-seasonally adjusted) +9.6% y/y
  • Prior -3.4%
  • GDP (working day adjusted) +9.2% y/y
  • Prior -3.1%
The headline reading misses on estimates but at least it reaffirms a modest bounce back in the German economy after a subdued Q1. That said, amid supply chain disruptions still widespread globally, that might pose a challenge for Germany in Q3.

The negative revision to Q1 doesn't help in the context of the overall picture as the economy is still 3.4% below pre-pandemic levels at this stage.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose