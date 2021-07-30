Germany Q2 preliminary GDP +1.5% vs +2.0% q/q expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 30 July 2021





Prior -1.8%; revised to -2.1%

GDP (non-seasonally adjusted) +9.6% y/y

Prior -3.4%

GDP (working day adjusted) +9.2% y/y

Prior -3.1%







The negative revision to Q1 doesn't help in the context of the overall picture as the economy is still 3.4% below pre-pandemic levels at this stage.

The headline reading misses on estimates but at least it reaffirms a modest bounce back in the German economy after a subdued Q1. That said, amid supply chain disruptions still widespread globally, that might pose a challenge for Germany in Q3.