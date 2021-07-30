Germany Q2 preliminary GDP +1.5% vs +2.0% q/q expected
Latest data released by Destatis - 30 July 2021
The headline reading misses on estimates but at least it reaffirms a modest bounce back in the German economy after a subdued Q1. That said, amid supply chain disruptions still widespread globally, that might pose a challenge for Germany in Q3.
- Prior -1.8%; revised to -2.1%
- GDP (non-seasonally adjusted) +9.6% y/y
- Prior -3.4%
- GDP (working day adjusted) +9.2% y/y
- Prior -3.1%
The negative revision to Q1 doesn't help in the context of the overall picture as the economy is still 3.4% below pre-pandemic levels at this stage.