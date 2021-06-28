Germany reports 219 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths in latest update today

Germany getting ready for a bright summer
Hello, everyone. I hope you guys are doing well. :D
At the moment, things are certainly looking that way for Germany with regards to the virus situation. The 7-day incidence rate has fallen to 5.6 while total active cases is seen easing to just ~15,400 in the latest update.
That's a very encouraging trend although lawmakers are continuing to warn about the delta variant with Merkel saying that Europe is on "thin ice" at the moment.
Though, watching the Euros, the stadium in Budapest is packed to the brim and that seems to be the way things are headed for most of Europe ahead of the summer.
