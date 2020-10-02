Germany reports 2,673 new daily coronavirus cases, the most since April

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The virus resurgence continues across Europe

Germany
The 2,673 new cases in Germany today is the highest since mid-April with another 8 deaths reported, bringing the total tally on that front to 9,508 persons.

The only good news is that recoveries have somewhat kept pace with the total active cases across the country hovering around ~24,000 this week.

That said, the number has certainly grown considerably when compared to the low point in mid-July i.e. slightly less than ~5,000 active cases in the country.

Although the mortality rate is being kept relatively low, the resurgence in the case count will add to fears and potentially limit the economic recovery - especially if the government introduces more restrictive measures over the next few weeks/months.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose