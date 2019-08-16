Germany says a meeting between Merkel and UK's Johnson planned soon
According to a German government spokesman
Meeting or no meeting, there is little doubt that both sides will not be able to achieve the compromise that they would want to strike a Brexit deal at this juncture.
The focus on the Brexit rhetoric when the UK parliament returns from its summer recess will be can lawmakers work to stop Johnson from pursuing a no-deal Brexit?
My take is that we'll see an extension (again) down the road before an election is called but the situation is still very much fluid.