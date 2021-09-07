Germany September ZEW survey current conditions 31.9 vs 34.0 expected

Latest data released by ZEW - 7 September 2021





Prior 29.3

Outlook 26.5 vs 30.0 expected

Prior 40.4







Amid delta variant concerns and supply chain disruptions, the fear now is that the anticipated slowdown in Q4 will be more severe than expected.

While there is an improvement to current conditions, the continued fall in the outlook is perhaps the more pertinent tell of economic sentiment at the moment. It reaffirms waning confidence as the summer ends and that growth expectations have peaked.