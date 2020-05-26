Germany wants to end travel warning for tourists from Europe on 15 June - report
Focus magazine reports, citing dpa news agency on the matterThe report reads that the German government wants to end travel warning for tourists starting from 15 June, with the initial phase to be for 31 European countries - should the coronavirus situation allow for it that is.
There's still no mention of international travel just yet but amid comments like these earlier in the month, it may not be too far away to consider.