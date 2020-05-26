Germany wants to end travel warning for tourists from Europe on 15 June - report

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Focus magazine reports, citing dpa news agency on the matter

The report reads that the German government wants to end travel warning for tourists starting from 15 June, with the initial phase to be for 31 European countries - should the coronavirus situation allow for it that is.

There's still no mention of international travel just yet but amid comments like these earlier in the month, it may not be too far away to consider.
See here for global coronavirus case data



By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose