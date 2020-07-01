Germany's Maas says that expects agreement on EU recovery fund in July
German foreign minister, Heiko Maas, is optimistic over an agreementI would expect France and Germany to keep hopes up going into the summit later this month on 17-18 July, but that doesn't necessarily mean that confidence is high that member states will be able to resolve their disagreements by then.
If it were so simple, they would have already settled this back in June. I would not doubt that there is a slim chance that we'll get to a compromise, but otherwise this will end up being another can kicked down the road once again.
Just be mindful that this will be a risk factor for the euro and especially European bonds over the next few weeks.