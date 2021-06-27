Germany's Merkel wants to ban all travellers from UK entering the EU
The Uk Times with the piece saying Germany wants to stop UK travellers from entering the EU regardless of vaccination status.
- Angela Merkel wants to designate Britain as a "country of concern"
- due to the Delta variant being so widespread
Plans will be discussed by senior European and national officials on the EU's integrated political crisis response committee. Times says Greece, Spain, Cyprus, Malta and Portugal are not in favour of Germany's idea.