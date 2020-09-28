Germany's Merkel: We need to quickly contain the virus infection, but also keep the economy running

If things continue, we will have tens of thousands cases a day like other countries

Need to quickly contain the infections and intervene

But also set priorities and keep the economy running

That includes schools and kindergartens staying open

The suggestion here is that Germany won't be reverting back to the mass lockdown seen back in March and April. However, tougher restrictions to be introduced alongside fears of the virus itself will also take a toll on the economy.





And the bigger concern is that such a situation may end up being a staple in the 'new normal'. If that is the case, any hopes of a sustained and robust recovery will surely be thrown out the window over the next few months.