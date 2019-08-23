Global Times editor: Without China US farm goods have nowhere to go

Tweet from Hu Xijin

He's a mouthpieces of the state:





Without China's market of 1.4b people, US farm goods will have nowhere to go, farm land being abandoned,farmers going bankrupt. US energy products will also lose an infinite market.Chinese auto market is already bigger than US'...all of this don't have to happen.I hate trade war.



China's ready for a real trade war.





It's not a pretty picture in risk assets right now. The S&P 500 is down 57 points to 2866. A close here in gold would be the highest since 2013.

