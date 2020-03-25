CME to offer enhanced delivery options for physical gold

Kitco with the report on the CME futures exchange launching a new gold futures contract 

It will offer expanded delivery options including:
  • 100-troy ounce
  • 400-troy ounce
  • 1-kilo gold bars
New contract is expected to launch with the first expiration of April 2020 (pending regulatory approval)

"By offering a choice of delivery sizes as well as inter-commodity spreads with our benchmark gold futures, this new contract will provide customers with maximum flexibility in managing physical delivery,"

Link here to Kitco for more detail  

