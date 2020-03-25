CME to offer enhanced delivery options for physical gold

Kitco with the report on the CME futures exchange launching a new gold futures contract

It will offer expanded delivery options including:

100-troy ounce

400-troy ounce

1-kilo gold bars

New contract is expected to launch with the first expiration of April 2020 (pending regulatory approval)





"By offering a choice of delivery sizes as well as inter-commodity spreads with our benchmark gold futures, this new contract will provide customers with maximum flexibility in managing physical delivery,"











