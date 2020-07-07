Gold rebounds to unchanged as it erases $10 decline

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Gold bounces back

Gold fell as low as $1773 in European trading but its has rebounded to $1784 with the bulk of the rally coming after the equity market open.

In the bigger picture, gold remains just below last week's 7-year high at $1789. The buying interest today on a dip is a sign of healthy investor demand mixed in with some USD weakness that's flowing through.

I keep waiting for some kind of parabolic move in gold but all the money seems to be flowing into Chinese equities and TSLA at the moment.

