Back to pre-Iran attack levels

Gold is catching a safe-haven bid in a quick rally to $1574 from $1559 at the start of US trading.





The market is divided at the moment. There is a big cohort of people who continue to buy dips in stocks while a second cohort is bidding up safe assets as a hedge or a trade.







I see it as a battle between coronavirus alarmists and optimists. My guess is that it gets worse before it gets better.