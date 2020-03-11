Golden State Warriors to play home games without fans

Adhering to San Francisco health offices order prohibiting events of 1000 people or more





In other news Apple is closing all 17 retail stores in Italy due to the coronavirus. The stores will be closed until further notice.







ForexLive New York state reports 39 new coronavirus cases for a total of 212. Gov. Cuomo says the total cases in New York will continue to go up "dramatically". The CUNY and SUNY will move to distance learning starting March 19.

The Golden State Warriors a plan to play home games without fans. This according to ESPN. This is an observance of San Francisco's health offices order prohibiting events of a thousand people or more.