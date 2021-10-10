Goldman Sachs cuts its US GDP forecast: 5.6% y/y for 2021 (vs. 5.7% previous)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A Sunday note via Goldman Sachs with cuts to their economic growth forecasts for the US this year and next:

  • GS expect growth of 5.6% y.y for 2021 (prior estimate was 5.7%)
  • 4% for 2022 (prior 4.4%)
Citing:                          
  • we now expect a more delayed recovery in consumer spending
  • longer-lasting virus drag on virus-sensitive consumer services spending
  • supplies of semiconductor chips not improving until H2 2022
  • this will postpone inventory restocking (hence less of this into the GDP number)

