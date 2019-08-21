Goldman Sachs forecasts USD/JPY to 103 (3 month horizon)

  •  despite its up move already this year
GS acknowledge though that upside risks for are growing
  • US data remains strong
  • speculation on looser fiscal policy globally is growing
GS note parallels with 2016, which saw yen eventually weaken
  • Fed becoming less hawkish
  • worries on China
  • weaker global growth
  • concern central banks are running easing options
& in 2016 there was a reversal of these factors and USD/JPY moved off its lows. GS say there's risk of a rerun of this. 

