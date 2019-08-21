Goldman Sachs forecasts USD/JPY to 103 (3 month horizon)

Goldman Sachs forecast for USD/JPY to 103 in three months

despite its up move already this year

GS acknowledge though that upside risks for are growing

US data remains strong

speculation on looser fiscal policy globally is growing

GS note parallels with 2016, which saw yen eventually weaken

Fed becoming less hawkish

worries on China

weaker global growth

concern central banks are running easing options

& in 2016 there was a reversal of these factors and USD/JPY moved off its lows. GS say there's risk of a rerun of this.



