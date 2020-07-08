Goldman Sachs warns of US election risk before, and after, November

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Via a Goldman Sachs note to client on Wednesday, obviously it did not affect the Wall Street party-on at the end of the day:

Maybe something to file away … GS comments:
  • "In a close election, it will take time to count -- and invariably recount -- all the mail-in ballots" 
  • Harks back to 2000 when a winner was decided only after 34 days
  • Adds that the COVID-19 pandemic is also a major complication in getting votes counted
  • Any delay adding to uncertainty would create greater uncertainty
  • "we see heightened risk that election-related volatility could extend beyond Election Day"
Goldman Sachs Wall Street

