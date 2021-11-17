Greed is outpacing fear, says Goldman Sachs CEO

The global economy is facing a 'complicated time', says Goldman Sachs CEO, David Solomon, in an event in Singapore

On the issue, he says that the unprecedented levels of stimulus by governments and central banks have led to exuberance in certain markets. Adding that:





"I think markets generally when I step back and I think about my 40-year career, there's been periods of time when greed has outpaced fear. We are in one of those periods of times. And generally speaking, my experience says that, you know, those periods are not long-lived."

As for what might knock asset markets down a peg or two, Solomon says that:





"Something will rebalance it and bring a little bit more perspective. And given it feels like inflation is running above trend, chances are interest rates will move up and that will take some of the exuberance out of certain markets."



