Heads up: BOE governor Mark Carney to speak in Davos later today
But he will be speaking on climate change
He is due to deliver a speech at the Bloomberg Climate Forum on "Understanding the path forward", discussing his efforts in the fight against climate change. The speech is scheduled to take place at 0740 GMT.
This is more related to his next job than his current one as Carney is set to become the UN special envoy for climate change once his tenure as BOE governor comes to an end on 15 March this year.
As such, I wouldn't expect any monetary policy comments - given the topic/theme - ahead of the central bank meeting next week.