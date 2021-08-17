Heads up: Fed chair Powell to speak later in the day
He will be speaking at 1730 GMT for about an hour in a virtual town hall meeting hosted by the Fed itself. The discussion will center around the work of the Fed and economic education as Powell engages with educators and students via webcast.
There will also be a Q&A involved, so one can expect there to be remarks involving policy and perhaps some mention about his views on tapering.
That said, I doubt Powell will deviate away from his recent remarks before we get to Jackson Hole next week but just take note in case. From the FOMC presser last month: