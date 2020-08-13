Heads up for big China data day coming on Friday - July economic 'activity data'

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Coming up on Friday 14 August at 0200 GMT China activity data for July

  • Industrial Production y/y expected 5.1%, prior was 4.8%
  • industrial production YTD y/y expected -0.4%, prior was -1.3%
  • Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y, expected -1.6%, prior was -3.1%
  • Retail Sales y/y, expected +0.1%, prior was -1.8%
  • Retail Sales YTD y/y, expected -9.3%, prior was -11.4%

The bounce in industrial production has been welcome, the factory sector has been faster to recover than more consumer-facing sectors. July is expected to be another positive with expanding manufacturing PMIs continuing. 

Expectations are for a positive reading in retail sales for the month, albeit small. This would be even more welcome; as mentioned, consumer-facing business has been much slower to recover. 


