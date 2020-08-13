Heads up for big China data day coming on Friday - July economic 'activity data'

Coming up on Friday 14 August at 0200 GMT China activity data for July

Industrial Production y/y expected 5.1%, prior was 4.8%

industrial production YTD y/y expected -0.4%, prior was -1.3%

Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y, expected -1.6%, prior was -3.1%

Retail Sales y/y, expected +0.1%, prior was -1.8%

Retail Sales YTD y/y, expected -9.3%, prior was -11.4%





The bounce in industrial production has been welcome, the factory sector has been faster to recover than more consumer-facing sectors. July is expected to be another positive with expanding manufacturing PMIs continuing.





Expectations are for a positive reading in retail sales for the month, albeit small. This would be even more welcome; as mentioned, consumer-facing business has been much slower to recover.







